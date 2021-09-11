Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Remi Allen’s last-gasp leveller earns Aston Villa draw at West Ham

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 1:50 pm
Remi Allen’s stoppage-time goal secured Aston Villa a point as they drew 1-1 with West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Allen, scorer of Villa’s winner as they beat Leicester 2-1 in their Women’s Super League opener last weekend, headed past Hannah Hampton in the second minute of time added on to cancel out Adriana Leon’s early finish.

The equaliser came with Carla Ward’s Villa having made a considerable push for a leveller towards the end of the contest, which included substitute Ramona Petzelberger hitting the post.

Olli Harder’s West Ham went ahead in the eighth minute when Lisa Evans pounced on a mistake by Anita Asante inside the box and cut the ball back to Leon, who slotted into the corner of the net.

Villa were guilty of defensive sloppiness again moments minutes later as Leon looked to take advantage of a misjudged back pass, with Hampton doing enough to avert the danger.

Hampton’s opposite number Mackenzie Arnold was called into action on the half-hour mark when she made a near-post block to turn Emily Gielnik’s low shot behind, and Chaney Boye-Hlorkah then was unable to get her head on the resulting corner from a good position.

Alisha Lehmann, Asante and Boye-Hlorkah produced further unsuccessful attempts on the West Ham goal before the break, and Lehmann then had a penalty claim waved away by referee Kirsty Dowle early in the second half after going down in the box under the attentions of Lucy Parker.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir had a great chance to make it 2-0 soon after but sent her header straight at Hampton, before Villa were foiled by the woodwork as Petzelberger’s 72nd-minute curler came back off a post.

Villa frustration continued as Allen failed to convert from close range, seeing her shot saved by Hampton, and the goalkeeper also pushed away substitute Shania Hayles’ strike.

The visitors’ pressure then finally paid off in stoppage time as Petzelberger sent the ball bouncing towards Allen, who converted with a diving header.

