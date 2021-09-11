Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Anthony Scully stars as Lincoln hammer Cambridge

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:01 pm
Anthony Scully starred for Lincoln (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lincoln produced a clinical performance to secure a 5-1 win which ended Cambridge’s unbeaten home start.

Hakeeb Adelakun gave the Imps a perfect start with a goal after just 24 seconds. After his initial shot was saved, Anthony Scully turned the ball back across for Adelakun to turn home.

By the 24-minute mark Lincoln had added two more, with Scully again the provider in the 16th minute for Conor McGrandles, who cut inside and fired into the far corner, before Scully got on the scoresheet himself as he produced an even better finish having cut in from the left.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half Lewis Fiorini was given time to send an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Cambridge pulled a goal back two minutes later when Wes Hoolahan centred for Joe Ironside to slam home from close range, but Scully capped a superb individual performance with his second goal and Lincoln’s fifth 18 minutes from time.

