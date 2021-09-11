Sport Solihull Moors come from behind to take the points away to Aldershot By Press Association September 11, 2021, 5:08 pm Solihull Moors were victorious in Hampshire (Steven Paston/PA) Solihull Moors came from behind to beat Aldershot 2-1 and win their first match of the Vanarama National League season. Giles Phillips opened the scoring for the home side at the EBB Stadium in the 26th minute, powerfully heading home Lewis Kinsella’s corner. However, the visitors were level just before half-time, when Lois Maynard headed home a ball from Kyle Storer. Alex Gudger headed wide for the visitors, before Joe Sbarra saw a low shot collected by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker. The visitors found their winner when Sbarra netted two minutes from time, tapping in after Andrew Dallas set up the chance. The defeat means the Hampshire side are still seeking their first won of the campaign. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yeovil claim third successive win at Stockport Stoke come from behind to beat Huddersfield and move third Weymouth hold off Solihull fightback to clinch 4-3 win Joe Quigley at the double as Yeovil earn first win of season against Aldershot