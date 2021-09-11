Solihull Moors come from behind to take the points away to Aldershot

Solihull Moors came from behind to beat Aldershot 2-1 and win their first match of the Vanarama National League season.

Giles Phillips opened the scoring for the home side at the EBB Stadium in the 26th minute, powerfully heading home Lewis Kinsella’s corner.

However, the visitors were level just before half-time, when Lois Maynard headed home a ball from Kyle Storer.

Alex Gudger headed wide for the visitors, before Joe Sbarra saw a low shot collected by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker.

The visitors found their winner when Sbarra netted two minutes from time, tapping in after Andrew Dallas set up the chance.

The defeat means the Hampshire side are still seeking their first won of the campaign.