Dundee and Livingston remain winless after goalless draw

Dundee and Livingston are still searching for their first cinch Premiership wins of the season after a goalless draw at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues handed a start to on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths but he was left frustrated like the rest of his team-mates by the dogged visitors.

However, the result finally saw Livi secure their first point of the campaign after four successive defeats.

Dundee started brightly and had a clear sight of goal in the eighth minute but Livi keeper Max Stryjek made a great save to push over Max Anderson’s shot.

The home side appealed for a penalty at the resultant corner after Lee Ashcroft went down but referee Alan Muir was not interested.

The Dark Blues had another opportunity in the 19th minute after good initial work by Luke McCowan but Jordan McGhee’s shot from the edge of the Livi box flew well over the bar.

David Martindale’s team were struggling to make any impact with Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins a virtual spectator.

However, the goalie was finally called into action when Bruce Anderson hit a crisp long-range drive with Legzdins comfortably gathering.

Livi had to make an early change in the 27th minute with Craig Sibbald being stretchered off following a 50/50 challenge with Shaun Byrne and he was replaced by Odin Bailey.

Dundee continued to press for the opening with Jordan Marshall whipping a great cross in from the left but Griffiths failed to gain enough purchase on his glancing header and the chance was lost.

Stryjek then came to Livingston’s rescue as he tipped a looping header from Dundee centre-half Ryan Sweeney onto his crossbar and over to safety.

The visitors then had an opening of their own but Legzdins palmed away Andrew Shinnie’s angled effort.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Livi’s Ben Williamson fired a fierce, dipping shot in from 25 yards but it flew just over.

Griffiths then came close to breaking the deadlock in the 58th minute after he was found in the box by Anderson.

The striker’s shot was deflected over Stryjek but the keeper managed to claw the ball behind.

Shortly after, Griffiths teed up McCowan who was unmarked inside the Livi box but the winger’s header flew straight to Stryjek.

The visitors hit straight back with Legzdins having to acrobatically tip over a Shinnie cross.

Griffiths manufactured another chance for himself in the 84th minute but his shot from the edge of the box flew straight at Stryjek with both sides having to settle for a draw.