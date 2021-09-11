Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Late Luke Berry goal earns Luton a point at Blackburn

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:30 pm
Luke Berry earned Luton a point late on (Steven Paston/PA)
Substitute Luke Berry scored a dramatic equaliser in the eighth minute of added time as Luton fought back to draw 2-2 at Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

With five minutes of stoppage time allocated, a lengthy delay for an injury to referee Oliver Langford meant the game was extended and the midfielder scored his and the Hatters’ second goal to delight the visiting fans at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s men were two up and in a commanding position at half-time after a four-minute burst during which Tyrhys Dolan confidently finished a superb team move and Harry Pickering netted his first Rovers goal.

Berry slid in from close range with 17 minutes to go but if anything, Rovers looked like extending their lead and missed two gilt-edged chances in stoppage time before Berry’s late intervention.

Ben Brereton Diaz was cleared to play at the 11th hour and Ryan Nyambe returned in one of three changes for the hosts. The Hatters made three alterations of their own ,including a first start of the season for Dan Potts.

The early exchanges were drab and the only moment of note was a Darragh Lenihan foul that Luton wanted more than a yellow card for after Allan Campbell had to be substituted.

Rovers hit the front in the 27th minute when John Buckley combined with Nyambe, whose cross was brilliantly controlled by Dolan who fired into the roof of the net.

The hosts sliced through Luton again four minutes later when Brereton Diaz’s intricate ball found Pickering, who charged into the box before slotting the ball into the far right corner.

Brereton Diaz could have wrapped the game up midway through the second half but his neat turn and shot struck a post, and it did not seem to matter too much to the hosts when Luton’s Cameron Jerome spurned a glorious chance in the 70th minute, shooting straight at Thomas Kaminski from close range.

However, the visitors did get back into the game 17 minutes from time when Berry slid in Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s superb low cross.

In a breathless finish, Nyambe’s deflected shot was brilliantly saved by Simon Sluga before the lengthy injury time stoppage for an injury to referee Langford, who had to be replaced.

Brereton Diaz was put clean through afterwards but Sluga again produced a crucial save, before Sam Gallagher’s rebound was heroically blocked.

It proved vital as Luton grabbed the latest of equalisers when a long ball was nodded into the path of Berry, who displayed superb composure before lashing beyond Kaminski to end a frenetic encounter.

