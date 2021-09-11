Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wimbledon midfielder Ayoub Assal nets late winner in narrow victory at Morecambe

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:32 pm
Ayoub Assal scored a late winner for Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
A stunning injury-time goal from Ayoub Assal earned Wimbledon maximum points from a thrilling 4-3 League One victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Dons took the lead after just six minutes in this topsy-turvy encounter. Dapo Mebude won a free-kick on the left-hand side and Anthony Hartigan curled a well-struck effort into the top left corner of the Morecambe goal.

Wimbledon had the better of the first half chances but Morecambe came out fighting after the break and scored twice in quick succession to take the lead.

The first came from Cole Stockton – the first of his brace – after 49 minutes when he slotted the ball home as Aaron Wildig lay it off from close range and – six minutes later – Shane McLoughlin scored a header from 12 yards out after running on to Arthur Gnahoua’s cross.

The visitors levelled when Ethan Chislett volleyed a left-wing cross past goalkeeper Jokull Andresson from just inside the area after 61 minutes.

Morecambe took the lead again when Stockton beat Nikola Tzanev from 45 yards out four minutes later to complete his double, only for the Dons to level for a second time when Will Nightingale was left unmarked in the box to head Hartigan’s free-kick past Andresson with 18 minutes remaining.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw until the third minute of injury time when Assal volleyed the ball past Andresson from the edge of the box with a shot that flew into the top corner to clinch all three points as the away side sit fourth.

