Wimbledon midfielder Ayoub Assal nets late winner in narrow victory at Morecambe

A stunning injury-time goal from Ayoub Assal earned Wimbledon maximum points from a thrilling 4-3 League One victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Dons took the lead after just six minutes in this topsy-turvy encounter. Dapo Mebude won a free-kick on the left-hand side and Anthony Hartigan curled a well-struck effort into the top left corner of the Morecambe goal.

Wimbledon had the better of the first half chances but Morecambe came out fighting after the break and scored twice in quick succession to take the lead.

The first came from Cole Stockton – the first of his brace – after 49 minutes when he slotted the ball home as Aaron Wildig lay it off from close range and – six minutes later – Shane McLoughlin scored a header from 12 yards out after running on to Arthur Gnahoua’s cross.

The visitors levelled when Ethan Chislett volleyed a left-wing cross past goalkeeper Jokull Andresson from just inside the area after 61 minutes.

Morecambe took the lead again when Stockton beat Nikola Tzanev from 45 yards out four minutes later to complete his double, only for the Dons to level for a second time when Will Nightingale was left unmarked in the box to head Hartigan’s free-kick past Andresson with 18 minutes remaining.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw until the third minute of injury time when Assal volleyed the ball past Andresson from the edge of the box with a shot that flew into the top corner to clinch all three points as the away side sit fourth.