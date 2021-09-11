Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tyrone Marsh’s late winner takes Boreham Wood to the top of the table

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:34 pm
Tyrone Marsh got Boreham Wood’s winner (PA)
Tyrone Marsh got Boreham Wood’s winner (PA)

Tyrone Marsh scored a late winner as Boreham Wood won 3-2 at Bromley to go top of the Vanarama National League.

Bromley went close when Billy Bingham’s low free-kick was deflected wide but Boreham Wood claimed the lead after 15 minutes as Scott Boden tapped home from close range.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore kept out a shot from the edge of the box by Harry Forster, whose cross then set up Michael Cheek but his header was cleared off the line.

Bromley made the perfect start to the second half as Bingham fired them level but the visitors were soon ahead again, this time through Josh Rees in the 54th minute.

Cheek made it 2-2 with 25 minutes left with a close-range header before Marsh settled it in added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal