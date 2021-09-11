Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City’s search for home win reaches 10 games after draw with Preston

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:35 pm
Daniel Iversen kept Bristol City at bay (Tim Goode/PA)
Bristol City’s long wait for a home win continued as Preston held them to a goalless Championship draw at Ashton Gate.

The Robins have not taken three points on their own ground since January 26 and it was their 10th unsuccessful attempt to do so under manager Nigel Pearson.

North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made the best saves of an entertaining game, but his side also went close to a winner on several occasions.

And it was the 750 travelling fans, who were in jubilant mood at the final whistle.

Preston began brightly with City goalkeeper Dan Bentley saving at the feet of Sean Maguire and Sepp Van Den Berg firing over from a good position inside the first five minutes.

The home side’s first effort came on 15 minutes, Chris Martin firing high and wide from a Matty James through ball.

Martin then played a one-two with Andreas Weimann only to be denied by a brave Iversen save.

City looked to be getting on top as centre-back Rob Atkinson stormed forward to strike a shot from 20 yards that was palmed away by the diving Iversen.

Nathan Baker’s cross from the left then picked out Han-Noah Massengo inside the Preston box, but the midfielder elected to try and control the ball, rather than volleying it and the chance was lost.

The closing stages of the first half were dominated by North End. Maguire fired against the crossbar after breaking through the middle and moments later Ben Whiteman was inches off target from the edge of the box.

Maguire shot agonisingly wide of the far post from Daniel Johnson’s incisive pass and City were grateful to hear the half-time whistle.

Pearson’s men regrouped and began the second period on the front foot, Massengo seeing a brilliant 25-yard volley tipped over by the flying Iversen.

At the other Johnson’s close-range effort was blocked for a corner. On the hour a better chance fell to Emil Riis Jakobsen, who volleyed wildly over.

Weimann did the same for City as both sides went all out for the opening goal. Preston were breaking dangerously and a Van Den Berg cross was deflected just past the near post.

Both managers made double substitutions in a an effort to break the deadlock and City’s final change saw Pearson send on striker Nahki Wells for full-back Zak Vyner.

Martin’s free-kick was saved by Iversen after a foul on Massengo and the Robins forced a string of late corners without further testing Iversen.

Substitute Alan Browne headed straight at Bentley from Preston’s final opportunity and a draw was a fair outcome.

