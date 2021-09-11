Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Ben Garrity brace hands Port Vale victory at Swindon

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:41 pm
Ben Garrity (PA)
Ben Garrity’s impressive brace got Port Vale their second consecutive away victory with the Valiants winning 2-1 at Swindon.

Garrity brilliantly volleyed the away side into a deserved lead with 22 minutes played, as he connected perfectly to David Worrall’s cross to put an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Tyreece Simpson levelled four minutes into the second half after an intricate passing move resulted in Alex Gilbert squaring across goal for Simpson who had an easy tap-in for 1-1.

But Garrity struck back in the 81st minute with a second powerful strike from inside the area after James Gibbons hit the post and the midfielder blasted in the rebound.

Gilbert almost made it 2-1 to Swindon soon after the equaliser but he saw his strike brilliantly saved by Lucas Covolan after Gilbert glided past two Vale defenders.

Simpson also hit the bar with a piledriver from range with the score at 1-1 but Vale never looked like losing their 2-1 lead once they got it.

