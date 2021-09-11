Spireites lose top spot after goalless draw at bottom club Dover

Chesterfield were knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League after being held 0-0 at bottom side Dover.

Dover were denied with 10 minutes gone as Aaron Cosgrove saw his shot parried and then had penalty claims turned down as the ball struck Chesterfield’s Jak McCourt in the area.

Five minutes before the break McCourt fed Kabongo Tshimanga but his shot from the edge of the area was well saved by Dover’s Josh Bexon.

On the hour Tshimanga set up Liam Mandeville but he shot over from close range as the game remained goalless.

The point moved Dover to -11 at the foot of the table as they were docked 12 points after failing to fulfil fixtures last season, with their results later expunged by the league.