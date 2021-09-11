Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Spireites lose top spot after goalless draw at bottom club Dover

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:41 pm
Chesterfield drew at Dover (PA)
Chesterfield drew at Dover (PA)

Chesterfield were knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League after being held 0-0 at bottom side Dover.

Dover were denied with 10 minutes gone as Aaron Cosgrove saw his shot parried and then had penalty claims turned down as the ball struck Chesterfield’s Jak McCourt in the area.

Five minutes before the break McCourt fed Kabongo Tshimanga but his shot from the edge of the area was well saved by Dover’s Josh Bexon.

On the hour Tshimanga set up Liam Mandeville but he shot over from close range as the game remained goalless.

The point moved Dover to -11 at the foot of the table as they were docked 12 points after failing to fulfil fixtures last season, with their results later expunged by the league.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal