Yeovil claim third successive win at Stockport

Yeovil claimed their third successive win in the Vanarama National League after cruising to a 3-0 win at 10-man Stockport.

Having seen off Aldershot and Halifax in the last couple of weeks, the Glovers were high on confidence and started well at Edgeley Park as Charlie Wakefield and Josh Staunton forced Ben Hinchliffe into making two good saves.

But there was no denying Wakefield for a second time, the forward rifling home after being teed up by Sonny Blu Lo-Everton in the 26th minute, while the visitors took enormous strides towards all three points after the interval.

They were awarded a penalty which saw Ash Palmer given his marching orders and Joe Quigley made no mistake from the spot in the 53rd minute. Four minutes from time Adi Yussuf added gloss to the scoreline when he reacted quickest to a loose ball to slam beyond Hinchliffe.