Will Keane double helps Wigan fight back to beat struggling Doncaster

Will Keane’s brace earned Wigan a 2-1 comeback win over Doncaster, who remain rock-bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Doncaster started well, and deservedly nosed ahead midway through the first half.

Former Wigan striker Joe Dodoo – making his Rovers debut – teed up Tommy Rowe, who fired past Ben Amos from 12 yards.

The lead, however, lasted less than two minutes, with Keane heading home Max Power’s right-wing free-kick to draw Wigan level.

Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg had to make a brilliant save to deny Kell Watts, before Tom Naylor headed just over the top.

Watts forced Dahlberg into another brilliant save, before Wigan’s second goal arrived seven minutes after the restart.

This time Power’s cross was pulled down by Callum Lang, and Keane stabbed home from close range.

Lang could and perhaps should have made it 3-1 in the closing stages, but fired high and wide from a good position.