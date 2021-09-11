Wrexham defeat Woking despite being reduced to 10 men with David Jones dismissal

Wrexham survived David Jones’ late red card to register their first home win of the season with a 1-0 success against Woking.

Midfielder Jones was sent off 15 minutes from time for picking up two yellow cards just three minutes apart.

However, the 10 remaining Dragons players were able to preserve the lead given to them by Jordan Davies at the end of the first half as Dean Keates’ side made it two wins – a first at the Racecourse Ground – and three draws from their first five matches.

Luke Young saw an early effort saved by the feet of Craig Ross before Wrexham went in front after 40 minutes.

Paul Mullin ran in behind the Woking defence before lifting the ball to the back post for Davies to head home.

Tahvon Campbell was lively for the visitors and Jones’ first yellow card after 73 minutes was for a trip on the 24-year-old. Jones was dismissed shortly afterwards but despite some late pressure Woking were unable to force an equaliser.

It needed a fine smothering block by home goalkeeper Rob Lainton in injury time to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew to ensure Keates’ team took all three points.