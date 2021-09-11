Four-goal Fleetwood enjoy Rotherham romp

Fleetwood cruised to a first win at Rotherham as they defeated last season’s relegated Championship outfit 4-2 at the New York Stadium.

Goals from Callum Morton, Ged Garner, Danny Andrew and Callum Camps secured victory for the Cod Army, who had trailed 2-1 at the interval after efforts from Michael Smith and Kieran Sadlier.

Simon Grayson’s visitors forged ahead midway through the first half when Morton sprinted on to a Camps ball through the right channel and crashed an eight-yard strike into the roof of the net from an unfavourable angle.

Rotherham fought back with Smith heading in from a long Wes Harding throw and Sadlier sending Alex Cairns the wrong way from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Chiedozie Ogbene had been dragged to the deck by Camps.

But three away goals in a quarter-of-an-hour spell turned the game on its head in the second half.

First, Garner ignored Rotherham offside protests to race on to Morton’s ball through the right channel and tuck an eight-yard shot between Viktor Johansson’s legs after 54 minutes.

Next, just past the hour, Andrew curled a 20-yard free-kick into the Swedish keeper’s top-right corner after Ollie Rathbone had tripped Harrison Biggins.

Then, despite further shouts for offside from the hosts, Morton raided down the right and crossed for Garner to be denied by Johansson, only for Camps to drill in the rebound from 10 yards.