Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

MK Dons celebrate five League One matches unbeaten with victory over Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:48 pm
Ethan Robson (centre) was on target for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Ethan Robson (centre) was on target for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)

Ethan Robson scored his first goal for MK Dons as Liam Manning’s side claimed a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Portsmouth to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

The Blackpool loanee’s second-half winner inflicted a third-straight defeat in all competitions on Pompey as Dons skipper Dean Lewington celebrated his 700th league game for the hosts at Stadium MK.

MK Dons forward Hiram Boateng was denied an opener inside 30 minutes when the winger picked up a misplaced pass on the edge of the area before watching his first-time effort smack the post.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, fresh from his midweek heroics to deny Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot during the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal, was forced into a save when Troy Parrott’s shot looked set to find the net.

Danny Cowley’s men tested Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher twice on the hour through efforts from John Marquis and Ronan Curtis.

However, the home side snatched a deserved winner through a counter attack when Scott Twine played a through ball to Robson, who poked the ball home after 72 minutes to condemn Pompey to back-to-back league defeats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal