Sutton off the mark as Richie Bennett double downs Stevenage

Richie Bennett’s quickfire brace fired Sutton to their first ever Football League win as they saw off 10-man Stevenage 2-1.

And the three points propelled the hosts off the foot of League Two.

The best chance of a quiet first half came when Joe Anang kept out Tobi Sho-Silva.

Boro’s Luke Norris was frustrated when his header rattled the bar and Australian stopper Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Norris on the stroke of half-time.

The Us started the second half brightly as Enzio Boldewijn and Ali Smith both put efforts over the bar and a crazy eight-minute spell ensued.

Elliott List opened the scoring with a calm effort but Bennett headed home his first from Joe Kizzi’s cross.

Terence Vancooten was sent off for handling in the box before Bennett doubled his tally from the spot.

Stevenage substitute James Daly thought he had secured a share of the spoils before the linesman’s flag went up.