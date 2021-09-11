Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton off the mark as Richie Bennett double downs Stevenage

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:49 pm
Richie Bennett scored twice (Martin Rickett/PA)
Richie Bennett’s quickfire brace fired Sutton to their first ever Football League win as they saw off 10-man Stevenage 2-1.

And the three points propelled the hosts off the foot of League Two.

The best chance of a quiet first half came when Joe Anang kept out Tobi Sho-Silva.

Boro’s Luke Norris was frustrated when his header rattled the bar and Australian stopper Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Norris on the stroke of half-time.

The Us started the second half brightly as Enzio Boldewijn and Ali Smith both put efforts over the bar and a crazy eight-minute spell ensued.

Elliott List opened the scoring with a calm effort but Bennett headed home his first from Joe Kizzi’s cross.

Terence Vancooten was sent off for handling in the box before Bennett doubled his tally from the spot.

Stevenage substitute James Daly thought he had secured a share of the spoils before the linesman’s flag went up.

