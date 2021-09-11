Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Sport

Medy Elito’s late winner gives Wealdstone their first win of the season

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:51 pm
Medy Elito’s late penalty gave Wealdstone victory (PA)
Medy Elito's late penalty gave Wealdstone victory (PA)

Substitute Medy Elito held his nerve to score from the penalty spot deep into injury time to give Wealdstone a 1-0 home win against Altrincham.

A dramatic finale at Grosvenor Vale saw the visitors reduced to 10 men eight minutes into added time when Brad Jackson scythed down substitute Craig Fasanmade on the halfway line.

The game looked like it would end goalless but an Elito shot struck the arm of a defender in the 11th minute of time added on and the 31-year-old kept his cool to score the resulting spot-kick.

It gave Wealdstone their first Vanarama National League victory of the season and extended their unbeaten run to three games.

Altrincham’s best chance to score came early in the second half when Marcus Dinanga weaved his way into the area, only to be denied by the outrushing George Wickens, who made a solid block.

