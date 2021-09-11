Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Arbroath cruise to four-goal victory over 10-man Hamilton

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:54 pm
Scott Stewart played a pivotal role as Arbroath beat Hamilton 4-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scott Stewart played a pivotal role as Arbroath beat Hamilton 4-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The cinch Championship’s highest scorers Arbroath secured a third win in five matches with a 4-0 victory over Hamilton.

Scott Stewart broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton failed to gain a hold of the ball.

Within 12 minutes of the restart Michael McKenna drilled one into the top corner for his sixth league goal of the season.

The situation got worse for the visitors when Jamie Hamilton was sent off for a high tackle on Stewart, who was playing a pivotal role.

Arbroath took full advantage with two goals in the last 10 minutes, with Stewart’s second assist of the game teeing up Joel Nouble to make it 3-0.

And Nicky Low rounded off the scoring with an 85th-minute 30-yard free-kick to lift Arbroath into third.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal