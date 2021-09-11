Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Substitute Danny Cashman earns Rochdale late win over Tranmere

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:56 pm
Rochdale saw off Tranmere (Richard Sellers/PA).
Danny Cashman scored his first league goal for Rochdale to earn a 1-0 victory over Tranmere.

Dale dominated the game for long spells, although the visitors were left to rue their luck after twice hitting the woodwork.

In the opening 10 minutes Abraham Odoh teed up Jake Beesley for a smart turn and shot which Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy pushed away, while the visitors went close soon after when Josh Hawkes struck the foot of a post with a 20-yard drive.

A scrappy start to the second half was not helped by a lengthy stoppage in play as Murphy received treatment after a collision with his own team-mate, the keeper eventually carried off on a stretcher.

Replacement Ross Doohan was the busier of the two keepers but was never seriously tested until the 84th minute when Dale substitute Cashman, on a season-long loan from Coventry, flashed a brilliant finish into the corner of the net.

Tranmere missed a glorious chance to level during the eight minute of time added on when another sub, Sam Foley, struck a post with an effort from eight yards with just Joel Coleman to beat.

