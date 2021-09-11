Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Halifax return to winning ways with comfortable home success over Southend

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:57 pm
Jordan Slew starred for Halifax (Simon Galloway/PA)
Jordan Slew starred for Halifax (Simon Galloway/PA)

Halifax returned to winning ways following their loss at Yeovil by defeating Southend 3-1 at the Shay.

The hosts were given an early let-off as Rhys Murphy agonisingly missed connecting to a teasing ball into him at the back post before they took control with goals either side of half-time in the 39th and 48th minutes.

Jordan Slew put Halifax ahead as he converted from Tom Bradbury’s ball into the area while the scorer turned provider after the break, putting in a cross that was headed home by Billy Waters.

Martin Woods’ free-kick was headed in by Niall Maher as Halifax all but made certain of the three points in the 73rd minute, with Murphy’s late finish at the back post a mere consolation for Southend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal