Matt Jay at the double as Exeter crush Scunthorpe

Top scorer Matt Jay played a starring role as Exeter romped to a first away victory of the season, 4-0 at Scunthorpe.

Goals either side of half-time saw the Grecians skipper set his side on the road to victory, with Josh Key and Timothee Dieng completing the rout in what was a ruthless display from the visitors.

They took the lead four minutes before the break when Jay ghosted into the box to meet a lofted pass from Jevani Brown and flick a header into the bottom corner, and doubled their advantage straight from kick-off at the start of the second half. Brown again played in his fellow midfielder, who slid the ball under keeper Rory Watson.

Two-nil became three just before the hour mark, with Key finishing from close range from a counter-attack that he had originally helped start midway inside his own half.

Scunthorpe offered little in response to Exeter’s dominance, although substitute Alfie Beestin did force a fingertip save out of Cameron Dawson with an effort from just inside the box.

But it was no surprise when Dieng made the most of more static home defending in the 75th minute to stab home Jack Caprice’s low cross and seal a great afternoon for the Grecians.