Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left to reflect on another Burton draw

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left to reflect on a third successive League One draw as his side battled back to claim a point from a 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Gills marksman Vadaine Oliver put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute but Kane Hemmings’ equaliser seconds into the second half set up an entertaining second period with neither side ultimately able to grab a winner.

“I think it ended up quite an even game,” Hasselbaink said. “I think if you look at the chances in the second half my goalkeeper makes one good save and we have a few good penetrations without making the right decisions.

“Their goalkeeper has got two good saves to make. We could have won it. We tried but they are a really difficult side and a really good side at what they do.

“They have Oliver up front who is very difficult to defend against and they get people around him.

“(Mustapha) Carayol gave Tom Hamer trouble for the first time since I have been here. He is the first player that has really given Tom problems. We could have won it but if we were unlucky we could have lost it.”

High-profile deadline-day signing Daniel Jebbison, on loan from Sheffield United, almost snatched a last-minute winner but was denied by Jamie Cumming, with Hasselbaink feeling it was a decent start for the striker, coming off the bench.

“It was a great opportunity and he did it himself,” he said. “That is the good thing about it.

“When he gets those chances he needs to be a little more confident but now we can work on him finishing those chances off.”

Gills assistant boss Paul Raynor headed back to Kent feeling that his side had missed an opportunity to grab an away-day win from an “excellent performance”.

“I feel that we should be going home with three points as opposed to one,” said Raynor.

“I thought it was an excellent performance. We created a lot more than we have done in recent weeks.

“The squad was stronger this week than we have had and we have got back to doing what we are good at, which is getting balls into the box and being a real attacking threat and I thought we showed that in abundance, particularly in the first half when we should turn around at least 2-0 up.”

His main disappointment was his side’s failure to deal with Burton’s long throw, with a striker well known to the Gills management pair grabbing the equaliser.

“We don’t deal with the first contact from the long throw,” he said. “If you give Kane Hemmings chances like that he will put them away. We had him at Mansfield and we know what he can do.

“He is a goalscorer. If you let him have chances like that in the box then it is a problem so that was disappointing.”