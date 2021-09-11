Matty Lund earns Salford late win over Bradford

A late Matty Lund winner helped Salford snatch a 1-0 victory over Bradford.

The Ammies started promisingly as they looked to respond to two successive defeats, with Josh Morris firing narrowly wide of the target early on.

In-form Bradford forward Andy Cook nearly opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a precise header, but his effort dropped the wrong side of a post as neither side were able to break the deadlock in an uneventful first period.

Salford’s Wales goalkeeper Tom King, who returned to action after international duty, was in inspired form, keeping out a powerful Cook header with a miraculous save.

Cook was again left frustrated soon after as an impressive double stop from King ensured the score remained level.

The lively Brandon Thomas-Asante spurned a glorious opportunity when his powerful strike whistled over the target late on, but his blushes were spared shortly after.

With moments of normal time to spare, Lund met a deep corner to convert into an open net, handing Gary Bowyer victory against his former side.