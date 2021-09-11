Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

It is coming together – David Artell confident Crewe will continue improving

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 6:11 pm
David Artell’s Crewe drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell’s Crewe drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell insists his side will continue to grow as they picked up just their second point of the season at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury.

Sam Cosgrove put Salop ahead after 19 minutes before Mikael Mandron levelled things up before the break for a Crewe side who had lost their previous four league games without scoring.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the closing stages of an entertaining and open affair, but Artell insisted it was a fair result – and now he wants to see his side keep improving.

“I thought the draw was fair, we are disappointed not to win the game, but the draw is probably fair,” he said.

“It’s a results-based business although irrespective of the result, we played far, far better than we have done.

“We did well for periods, not long periods, but periods, and we saw relationships forming between the players.

“There was more goalmouth action, and it is coming together and that will keep coming and coming and coming.

“A few lads did really well, they all played to a standard, no one was poor, and we need to keep going now. It’s a start, one swallow and all that carry on, and we need to carry on now.

“We both had spells, and the lads showed character. We had a spell in the second half and we thought a goal might come if we keep the intensity up, but it didn’t, however that is an improvement.

“I thought we controlled the game at times when we haven’t this season, so we will train again in the week and keep moving forward.”

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill, whose side now have four points this season, was in agreement with his counterpart.

He said: “I think probably, if we had defended their goal from the front better, it could have been three points, but on the day it was a hard-fought game and a draw ends up being a fair result.

“It was pleasing to score first for the first time, it was just a pity that we didn’t get another to build on that.

“It is difficult for the lads at the moment because they are in a strange place, they are young lads who don’t always know what to do in those moments, but we showed character today.

“In the second half at spells we had to defend well, their team grew bigger and ours grew smaller, they put big balls in the box and caused problems.

“We put in fantastic tackles and blocks, and at the end it was no different to our defending last season. I don’t think we have done that so far this season.

“The goal on half-time is never a good goal to concede, any goal is tough to take. We re-grouped after that and I think the lads defended well today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal