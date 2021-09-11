Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Ainsworth hails “good point” after Wycombe draw at Oxford

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 6:12 pm
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was happy with a point at Oxford (Adam Davy/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was thrilled to come away from the Kassam Stadium with a point after a goalless draw with Oxford in a fiercely-contested League One clash.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between as Wanderers bossed the first half and Oxford the second.

Ainsworth said: “I know the Oxford fans won’t like me calling it a local derby but it had a derby atmosphere.

“Both teams had some incidents. It’s been a real ding-dong battle but this was a good point and I was proud to take a point off a good Oxford side.

“I thought we totally bossed the first half and really should have scored.

“We knew they would come at us in the second half and for 30 minutes we were under the cosh. But then we came strong again in the last 10 minutes.

“The defence really take the plaudits for us and their keeper made a brilliant save off Sam Vokes in the first half.

“After Sunderland it was important to stop the losing run and we did that – and in the first half we were certainly the better team.

“But when we did get a chance, we just didn’t quite have that extra bit of quality to take it.

“Yes, today was about soaking up the pressure and trying to counter-attack.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson felt his team should have had a spot-kick when Mark Sykes appeared to be fouled.

He said: “It was a blatant, stonewall penalty in the first half.

“We won most of the battles and most of the 50-50s, in my view, and showed the other side of our DNA.

“I don’t think previous teams I have had at Oxford have had that fighting desire, grit and determination to win second balls as this one.

“We do play good football but we are also a group of players who really care and who roll our sleeves up.

“I honestly believe this team of mine has more to it than anyone thought. There seems to be a real steeliness to the team.

“We tried to keep our identity in the way we play, and our energy levels were terrific, it was just that elusive bit of quality in the final third that was the only thing missing.

“I don’t think any of my players could have put any more grit and determination into it than they did.”

