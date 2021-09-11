Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Michael Appleton praises Lincoln after their five-star win at Cambridge

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 6:28 pm
Michael Appleton’s Lincoln secured an impressive win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Michael Appleton’s Lincoln secured an impressive win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Michael Appleton praised his Lincoln side for their clinical display in a 5-1 win at Cambridge.

Anthony Scully played a starring role with two goals and three assists against Mark Bonner’s U’s, who had not previously lost at home since winning promotion to League One.

“Obviously the way we started the game was really good, scoring so early,” Appleton said.

“Sometimes that can be difficult, as we’ve seen in the past, but the lads kept themselves on the front foot. The first-half performance as a whole, there was so much to admire from it.

“There were lots of goals, efforts that hit the woodwork and there was a bit of ruthlessness about us when we defended our own box as well.

“In that first half especially there was a bit that’s probably been missing a bit so far this year.

“We moved the ball really well at times, sped the game up when we needed to in that final third, and we had a lot of quality.

“They had a spell of maybe 10 or 15 minutes where they put us under the cosh, to come through that and show a bit of quality again was great.”

On Scully, who starred with two fine goals and assisted each of Lincoln’s other three, Appleton said: “He was very good. He’s in a really good place at the minute, not just his goals, his general play as well. He’s enjoying his football.”

Cambridge boss Bonner declared Lincoln to be “no doubt, the best team we’ve played against so far”.

“(They) absolutely punished us every time they got a chance,” he said. “I thought their finishing was outstanding.

“They caused us more problems and asked more questions of us than anyone we’ve played against. We’re going to have to learn from it quickly because it’s a real insight into what the next level is.

“You can’t try and take too many fluffy positives from a home defeat when you lose 5-1, but at the same time there are moments in there where we looked a threat and we looked like we might be able to turn the game.

“We just crack on and get back to work again and try and respond as we always have. We know there’s going to be a few tricky tough ones along the way.

“A team that nearly got themselves in the Championship last year caused us a few problems today, that’s for sure.

“It’s a great challenge for us, it’s why we’re happy to be at the level and we shouldn’t expect for it always to go our way, so how we deal with that is going to be really important now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal