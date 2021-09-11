Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe not getting “carried away” after Plymouth punish Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 6:45 pm
Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe is refusing to get carried away after the win over Sheffield Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is keeping his feet on the ground after the 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday extended his side’s unbeaten League One record to five games.

Skipper Joe Edwards and central defender Dan Scarr scored in the first half with stoppage-time substitute Ryan Law adding a third with his first touch.

Lowe said: “We are only six games in. There are another 40 to go so we are not going to get carried away. It was a cracking performance, three points, but it’s gone now and we have to move on.

“I thought everyone who started for us and the players who came on were fantastic.

“The attention to details that we gave them all week was epitomised in that performance.

“We wanted a fast start, we wanted goals, we wanted shots, we wanted crosses, bodies on the line and a clean sheet.

“Obviously you don’t always get them but we got them and I’ve got to say the way we are playing football, we put a very good Sheffield Wednesday team under the cosh.

“They have got fantastic players and they are going to be up there but they came to our home ground and we’ve got to make sure, whether it’s Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe, whoever it is, we pay them the same respect, all of them, and we have to go toe-to-toe with all of them.

“We’ve worked hard all through the week to make sure we could lock horns with them and get three points and we’ve certainly done that.

“The performance was outstanding but it’s just another performance now and we move on.

“I know the level of performance we have got in us and if we can perform to that level consistently then we can win games like we have today.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore accepted it was a bad day at the office for his side.

He said: “I am really disappointed to have lost the game but I didn’t feel we weren’t quite at it. We were good in periods but not quite good enough.

“Credit to Plymouth, they set their stall out and they set about us. They didn’t allow us to get any rhythm in the game.

“The three goals were more about concentration from our point of view, which is uncharacteristic for us.

“When you lose a game, you learn a lot. We are still working and building. We have made huge strides and we have taken a step back in our performance.

“We are not the finished article yet and what we have got to do is get back to what we know best.

“I have told the players the only way to put it right is get back on the training ground and put in the work.

“We had periods we were still in the game and even at 2-0, I said to the boys if we can get the next goal there will be a momentum shift.

“We will move on from here. We will assess the game and move forward.”

