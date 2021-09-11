Kenny Jackett praises Orient after thumping win over Oldham

Kenny Jackett praised his Leyton Orient side for showing Oldham no mercy as they moved into third place in League Two with a 4-0 win at Brisbane Road.

The Orient boss has tasted promotion as a manager with Swansea, Millwall and Wolves and is looking to add further success to his CV.

Aaron Drinan and Tom James put the hosts ahead before the interval before Theo Archibald and Harry Smith, who notched his fifth league goal of the campaign, helped Orient seal their third home win in four matches.

“I thought we played very well, so credit to the players who applied themselves incredibly well,” said Jackett.

“By the end we could have scored more goals, which is good to see in a win because sometimes you can often sit back but we didn’t and that end period was strong.

“We didn’t allow Oldham a way back into the game and it’s always good to see a side finish strong, which will encourage our supporters.

“Set pieces are a big part of things and we work hard at them at both ends, but in terms of goals we want them from everywhere. There’s some good players and depth in this area and over the course the season we will need all of them.

“We are back at home on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy and it will be a similar group of players which I would like to blend in with some younger players and experience, but of course Bristol Rovers away in the league next Saturday is the priority fixture.”

Defeat left Oldham with just one win from seven league matches, but boss Keith Curle insisted he was determined to turn their form around.

“Individual mistakes from us at key times give the opposition a lift and we gifted them two goals,” he said.

“We started the game okay with a little bit of dominance and the next minute we have a corner and the ball ends up in our net because of individual mistakes and players have got to do better and learn from it.

“I thought second half we started okay. I set the players a challenge and we were on the front (foot), then we end up twisting and turning, it takes it a lucky bobble and it’s in the back our net and it’s 3-0.

“This is indicative of where we are at the moment as a football club, but I won’t give up and to steady this ship and turn it around is something I want on my CV.

“I know where we are at, I understand where we are at, but I tell you this, we are going to get back up.”