Sutton celebrate ‘magnificent’ first win in Football League

Sutton assistant boss Jason Goodliffe hailed his side’s historic 2-1 win over Stevenage as a ‘magnificent’ result.

The Us picked up their first win as an EFL club thanks to Richie Bennett’s quickfire double.

Elliott List gave Stevenage the lead before Bennett grabbed his first three minutes later – and only another five minutes elapsed before he doubled his tally from the spot after Terence Vancooten was sent off.

“We’re just really pleased that we’ve got our first win in the Football League,” said Goodliffe.

“It was a tough first half. I thought it was a pretty even game although we had the better chances.

“I thought second half we certainly came out with more impetus and positivity to win the game. Although we had the sucker punch of their goal we responded really well.

“The response was great. We equalised really quickly and after that there was only going to be one winner.

“I’m just delighted for the boys. They’re never too low with things and just get on with it.

“For them to get their first win is magnificent and hopefully that can give the club a boost going forward for the next set of games.”

Alex Revell’s Boro started the season strongly with back-to-back wins without conceding a goal.

But they had failed to win a game since and have lost three on the spin on the road.

And after an hour in the dressing room with his players, Revell reflected: “It’s a really frustrating way to lose the game.

“We take the lead early in the second half and you start thinking about seeing the game out and how you’re going to manage that.

“And then within a couple of minutes they’ve equalised and then they get a penalty and you’re behind and chasing the game.

“We need to do better when we go ahead in games. We’re frustrated because you’re leading and then in a blink of an eye you’re behind and down to 10 men.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb there in the end. It’s a learning curve and hopefully we can learn from it.

“You just need that one result to get on a run and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”