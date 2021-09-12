Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Sport

Jim Goodwin happy with ‘gamble’ on St Mirren new boys

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 8:34 am
Jim Goodwin was impressed with his new signings’ impact (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin was impressed with his new signings' impact (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted pitching both of his new signings in for their debuts in Saturday’s goalless draw with Dundee United was a risky move.

But he felt the performances of Connor Ronan and Matt Millar justified the decision to start them despite neither being fully fit.

He said: “It was a bit of a gamble throwing them both straight in from the start.

“Unfortunately, the predicament we’re in at the moment, we don’t have two or three weeks to get them up to speed.

“The plan was always to give them an hour. I managed to sneak another five or six minutes out of them and I’m sure they’ll be a bit sore.

“You could see they were getting fatigued but you can see what they’re going to bring to the team.

“I thought Connor was excellent technically on the ball. You could see glimpses of it and he and Jamie McGrath will be brilliant together once they get an understanding.

“Matt Millar needs to get up to speed and needs to lose a bit of weight, maybe. He needs to get sharper but all in all I’m satisfied.”

Goodwin also praised Dylan Reid, who made his first St Mirren start as a 16 year-old.

He added: “He’s only 16 and I don’t think there’ll be too many players younger than him throughout Europe in any of the top leagues this weekend.

“I thought he was excellent. There was a bit of immaturity in his game which you understand given his age.

“With Alan Power and Ethan Erhahon missing I could have gone with Ryan Flynn in there, who was excellent when he came on, but you’ve got to be brave and give these young kids an opportunity.

“Dylan is one we have real high hopes for. I’m glad he came through OK, defensively he still needs to learn the position but that will come with time.”

Tam Courts was similarly happy with his own debutants, especially Finnish winger Ilmari Niskanen.

The Dundee United manager said: “He probably wasn’t earmarked to play as long because he has had a bit of a disrupted pre-season and training schedule, so fair play to his conditioning to last.

“I thought he was excellent. Ilmari is going to be a huge player for us.”

