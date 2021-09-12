Raducanu sings with the crowd and Ronaldo reaction – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu made room for some extra luggage.

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

The good times never felt so good.

Emma Raducanu enjoying Sweet Caroline after winning the #USOpen An 18-year-old having the time of her life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKKGOrQoMC — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 12, 2021

Emma Raducanu is singing Sweet Caroline. I repeat Emma Raducanu IS SINGING SWEET CAROLINE!! #USOpen #USOpen2021 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) September 11, 2021

Raducanu’s number one celebrity fan paid tribute to her rock’n’roll tennis.

Emma Raducanu made up for ya sister you smashed it RNR tennis 🎾 LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2021

She’s electric — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2021

Many more congratulations poured in.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

What a night. What a champion. What an inspiration. Catch up on @EmmaRaducanu becoming the 1st British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years — LTA (@the_LTA) September 12, 2021

What a terrific display of competition & maturity from two exceptional players. It is wonderful to see this generation living our dream. I can’t remember a #USOpen with better crowd support. Thank you, NY, the greatest fans in the world. And congratulations, Emma! pic.twitter.com/fQcOMkV3wk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2021

Amazing achievement @EmmaRaducanu. Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations! 🏆 — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 12, 2021

WHAT A SUPERSTAR @EmmaRaducanu 💫 absolutely incredible. History made! — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) September 11, 2021

This is what pure joy looks like. 😄🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LFJRgp6mw9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Congratulations to the new @usopen champion @EmmaRaducanu and runner-up @leylahfernandez for this fantastic tournament and for giving us high-level of tennis and contagious smiles 🇬🇧🇨🇦🙌👏🎾 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/n5DEf773is — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 11, 2021

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history – never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Manchester United fans after his spectacular second debut.

🗣 “Believe. You pushed us.” A message from our no.7️⃣ in the first Team View of the season… ↔️ #BringingYouCloser with @TeamViewer pic.twitter.com/IP8lHHKOL9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2021

His heroics were not forgotten.

Former England Women striker Lianne Sanderson enjoyed Ronaldo’s homecoming.

Bom Dia reds 🔴 from the 🐐s Homeland 🇵🇹. Did yesterday really happen @Cristiano or did I dream that? I’ve watched his goals maybe 50 times and the celebration but still can’t believe this is real. Enjoy fellow United fans. #CR7 #Ronaldo #Albufiera #mufc pic.twitter.com/oIYBaUZfRI — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) September 12, 2021

Romelu Lukaku was still celebrating his brace.

A Titanic celebration from Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

🎶 "My heart will go on and on…" pic.twitter.com/yxrL370YbF — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 12, 2021

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did Liverpool.

Harry, Harry Kewell 🎶 A wonderful curling shot at Elland Road back in 2004 😍⚽ pic.twitter.com/PG6qnZjHoe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 11, 2021

Chelsea toasted Kai Havertz’s half-century.

Milestone for Kai yesterday! 👌 pic.twitter.com/o7BR6snWwr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2021

Ian Rush was ready to watch his former clubs do battle.

Looking forward to visiting Elland Road today with @LFC. @LUFC are a great club, and always will be, with fantastic supporters who deserve to be in the @premierleague. Can’t wait to see the full stadium with fans today for a proper fixture just like the old days. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/dU5CwPURVE — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) September 12, 2021

Home is where the heart is for Steph Houghton.

Good luck to everyone running the Great North Run today! 🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️Especially to our amazing family + friends running it to raise money + awareness for @DarbyRimmerMND ❤️ @LenHoughton65 @jonr1d — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) September 12, 2021

Cricket

The ICC looked back on the memorable 2005 Ashes.

Drought ended for England on this day in 2005 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A maiden Test century from Kevin Pietersen prevented any late Australian heroics, with a draw handing the home side their first Ashes series victory since 1987 ⚱️ pic.twitter.com/ZGC30bDEJi — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2021

Boxing

David Haye savoured his comeback win.