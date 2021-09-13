Sheffield United sign midfielder Adlene Guedioura on one-year deal

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract.

The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder, 35, is the Blades’ fifth new signing under manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jokanovic told the club’s official website: “Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team.

“I have worked with him before; he knows many players here, playing against them and he knows the competition. He will be an important man in the dressing room.”

Guedioura, who has made 62 senior appearances for Algeria, is in contention for Tuesday’s home Sky Bet Championship game against Preston.

He added: “It’s something special for me to come back to the UK, so I’m really happy.

“I’d like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do.”

Guedioura recently played under Jokanovic in Qatar with Al-Gharafa and has also had previous spells with Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

The Blades had previously signed Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies this summer following relegation from the Premier League