Monday, September 13th 2021
Teddy Bishop a doubt as Lincoln take on Rotherham

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 1:53 pm
Teddy Bishop could miss the game against Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Teddy Bishop could miss the game against Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Teddy Bishop could miss Lincoln’s clash with Rotherham at the LNER Stadium on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was substituted early in the second half with an ankle injury during Saturday’s 5-1 win at Cambridge and is rated 50-50.

Chris Maguire could be in line for his first start since coming back from injury after playing the final quarter-hour off the bench at the weekend.

Max Sanders is available once again for Michael Appleton.

Shane Ferguson is a doubt for the visitors.

The 30-year-old left-sided player is suffering from an ankle injury and could miss another 10 days of action.

Richard Wood was forced off in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Fleetwood and will also have to be assessed, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green on standby to deputise in defence.

Joe Mattock could be involved, having been rested against Fleetwood after playing 90 minutes in midweek.

