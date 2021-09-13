Adlene Guedioura in contention for Sheffield United debut

Sheffield United’s new signing Adlene Guedioura immediately comes into contention for Tuesday’s match at home to Preston as they look to build on Saturday’s 6-2 rout of Peterborough.

The veteran Algerian midfielder has signed a one-year deal after training with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side in recent weeks.

However, there will be no rematch against former employers for Ben Davies, who is out with injury along with Sander Berge, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset.

Robin Olsen is also expected to wait a little longer for his debut having been in isolation since representing Sweden during the international window.

Preston will again be without ex-Blades striker Ched Evans on Tuesday as the 32-year-old deals with a calf injury.

Frankie McAvoy said he would be selecting from the same group of players who were available for Saturday’s goalless draw at Bristol City.

Scott Sinclair is out through illness, while Tom Barkhuizen, Matt Olosunde and Izzy Brown remain unavailable.

North End are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.