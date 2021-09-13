Reading still missing a host of players for Peterborough visit

Reading are still without a host of first-team players as under-pressure manager Veljko Paunovic prepares for Tuesday’s match against fellow strugglers Peterborough.

Andy Rinomhota remains doubtful with an ankle injury after missing the weekend’s 3-3 draw with QPR.

New signings Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater are still getting up to full fitness after joining in the summer.

Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez and Felipe Araruna are all sidelined, while Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite are long-term absentees.

Peterborough are hoping to have Nathan Thompson available again after Saturday’s 6-2 defeat at Sheffield United highlighted the need for defensive reinforcements.

Fellow centre-back Mark Beevers is set to miss out again, as will forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

Jack Taylor (illness) and Jorge Grant (self-isolating) returned as substitutes at the weekend despite a lack of training.

Peterborough come into the match having lost three in a row to slip down to 23rd in the table, level on points with Reading one place above them.