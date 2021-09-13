Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
No new worries for Blackpool

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 3:06 pm
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has no new fitness problems (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Huddersfield.

Critchley has no new injury concerns after his side secured their first league win of the season on Saturday against Fulham.

Gary Madine (groin), Matty Virtue, Demetri Mitchell (both knee), Grant Ward (Achilles), Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton (both foot) are still out.

Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey and Reece James are among those pushing for recalls to the squad.

Huddersfield’s on-loan pair Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani could both return to Carlos Corberan’s starting line-up.

Chelsea defender Colwill and Norwich winger Sinani were both rested after international duty for Saturday’s defeat at Stoke.

Corberan has no new injury worries and striker Danny Ward could return to contention after a minor hip problem, while Scott High and Rolando Aarons hope to return to the matchday squad.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (back) is not ready to return so Nicholas Bilokapic will provide back-up for Lee Nicholls.

