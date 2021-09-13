Blackburn defender Hayden Carter available for home game against Hull

Blackburn defender Hayden Carter is back in contention for the home game against Hull after suspension.

Carter sat out Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Luton due to a one-match ban.

On-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda has not recovered from a hamstring strain which kept him out at the weekend and boss Tony Mowbray will assess “one or two” other knocks.

Jake Garrett, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton are still unavailable.

Hull could be boosted by the return to contention of both George Honeyman and Alfie Jones for the Sky Bet Championship contest.

Honeyman has not featured for the Tigers this season after having ankle surgery in the summer and Jones has missed the last three games due to a groin problem.

Summer signings Randell Williams and Andy Cannon are pushing for recalls after being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s goalless draw at Swansea.

Mallik Wilks (calf) and Josh Magennis (hip) both returned to action at the weekend after recovering from injury and will be assessed.