Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aneurin Livermore pushing for place in Newport squad

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 4:12 pm
Michael Flynn may bring Aneurin Livermore back into the squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Flynn may bring Aneurin Livermore back into the squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Aneurin Livermore could return to the Newport squad for Tuesday’s meeting with Northampton at Rodney Parade.

The 18-year-old midfielder as not involved as Michael Flynn’s side drew 2-2 with Harrogate last Friday, but is pushing for a recall.

Mickey Demetriou will be looking to make his third straight league start after an injury-hit start to the campaign, but Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee after he ruptured knee ligaments.

Northampton will be without defender Sid Nelson.

The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage when he twisted his knee in training which will rule him out for the long term.

Jon Guthrie and Fraser Horsfall will be looking to start their fourth consecutive league game as a central defensive partnership.

Scott Pollock is still awaiting his first minutes of the season after being named on the bench for the last two games since returning from injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]