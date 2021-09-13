Aneurin Livermore pushing for place in Newport squad

Aneurin Livermore could return to the Newport squad for Tuesday’s meeting with Northampton at Rodney Parade.

The 18-year-old midfielder as not involved as Michael Flynn’s side drew 2-2 with Harrogate last Friday, but is pushing for a recall.

Mickey Demetriou will be looking to make his third straight league start after an injury-hit start to the campaign, but Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee after he ruptured knee ligaments.

Northampton will be without defender Sid Nelson.

The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage when he twisted his knee in training which will rule him out for the long term.

Jon Guthrie and Fraser Horsfall will be looking to start their fourth consecutive league game as a central defensive partnership.

Scott Pollock is still awaiting his first minutes of the season after being named on the bench for the last two games since returning from injury.