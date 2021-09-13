Hammer Horschel celebrates win with Noble and Rice – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Split-screen stunners for Manchester United.

Leeds’ Junior Firpo set club allegiances aside after Harvey Elliott’s injury.

I wish you a speedy recovery Harvey, there’s not rivalry in this kind of situations 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AnlGimoME4 — Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) September 12, 2021

Declan Rice and Mark Noble celebrated a BMW PGA Championship triumph for West Ham fan Billy Horschel.

Kurt Zouma was settling in nicely with the Hammers.

A special moment for Jesse Lingard.

Paris St Germain unveiled a new third kit.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo reflected on his “magical” day at Monza.

Couldn’t really sleep. Still floating 😌 for the overwhelming number of messages thank you. Did we win Monza @McLarenF1 ???????? — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 13, 2021

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel was with the very fast Lewis Hamilton.

Gym buddy came out to the track yesterday #VinDiesel pic.twitter.com/i2PmJ6zjFk — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 13, 2021

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev, the men’s US Open champion.

The congratulations poured in.

What a performance!Congrats on your first Grand Slam title @DaniilMedwed ! 🏆🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5tDpWX7yAu — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 12, 2021

Congratulations @daniilmedwed, well deserved! No words can describe how it feels to win your first @usopen, but I bet you're the happiest man alive right now! pic.twitter.com/akmLx9DZYB — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 12, 2021

Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021

Darts

World Cup success for Scotland.

What an amazing few days. Teaming up with @hendo180 has been amazing. Great matches all week with great company. Now take it to Gibraltar John and do what you do best, World Cup Champ. Got a nice ring to it. Proud to play along side you. pic.twitter.com/WPsv4UfhVN — Peter Wright (@snakebitewright) September 13, 2021

Gary Anderson congratulated his compatriots.