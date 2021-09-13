Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea working to identify fan responsible for sectarian abuse of John McGinn

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 6:57 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 7:01 pm
Chelsea have launched an investigation after a video circulated online (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest possible action” after a video circulated on social media of a spectator allegedly using “abusive language of a sectarian nature” towards Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

The Blues have launched an investigation into abuse appearing to be directed at Scotland midfielder McGinn, during the Blues’ 3-0 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The London club have appealed for help in identifying the alleged culprit from Saturday’s match, which the hosts won thanks to two goals from Romelu Lukaku and one from Mateo Kovacic.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday,” a Chelsea statement read.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

“The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club’s investigation should contact the club via our discrimination reporting line, 0207 3863355.”

Villa thanked Chelsea for acting on the incident in a statement of their own.

“Aston Villa are grateful to our friends at Chelsea FC for their swift and decisive action in both condemning the bigotry aimed at John McGinn at Stamford Bridge and in launching an investigation to identify the culprit,” the midlands club’s statement read.

“Aston Villa will fully support that investigation. Both clubs have zero tolerance for the scourge of discrimination in any form when it occurs in our stadia.”

