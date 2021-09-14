Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2010: Steph Brennan struck off following Bloodgate scandal

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 6:03 am
The Bloodgate scandal of 2009 rocked the sport of rugby union. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former Harlequins physiotherapist Steph Brennan was struck off for misconduct on this day in 2010 following his role in rugby union’s infamous Bloodgate scandal.

The decision was made by the Health Professions Council’s conduct and competence committee following a hearing in London.

Brennan had been serving a two-year suspension from rugby and was working in private practice. He admitted to five instances – including Bloodgate – of faking blood injuries.

The Bloodgate controversy came to light following a Heineken Cup quarter-final against Leinster in 2009, Nick Evans coming back on despite an earlier thigh problem to replace Tom Williams, who had suffered an apparent blood injury.

Harlequins’ Tom Williams was replaced by Nick Evans in the last few minutes of the Heineken Cup match against Leinster (David Davies/PA)

An investigation discovered the blood injury was faked, and had been on four previous occasions, with Brennan handed his ban.

Brennan accepted all but one of the allegations laid before him in the two-day hearing and – on September 14, 2010 – was struck off with a sanction “necessary for the public and other professionals to understand that behaviour of this sort is unacceptable”.

Having been set to start working for the RFU as a member of the England physio team before the scandal, in January 2011 Brennan won a high court battle over the decision to strike him off.

