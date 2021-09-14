Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ECB to ask ICC to adjudicate if abandoned Test cannot be rearranged

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 11:19 am
A message displayed at Emirates Old Trafford after the fifth Test between England and India was abandoned over Covid concerns (Martin Rickett/PA)
The England and Wales Cricket Board will formally request that the world’s governing body adjudicates on last week’s abandoned Test match if a rearranged fixture cannot be agreed, the PA news agency understands.

England’s fifth and final Test against India at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the start of play on day one due to Covid-19 concerns in the tourists’ camp.

Four members of India’s support staff had tested positive but their withdrawal was met with some cynicism as the lucrative Indian Premier League is due to restart this Sunday.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison dismissed suggestions the IPL had been prioritised over a prestigious Test match, rejecting the idea the fear of missing out on the T20 tournament had caused the disquiet among India’s squad.

Talks continue between the ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a bid to resolve the outcome of the cancelled match.

If the two governing bodies fail to reach agreement, the ECB will ask the International Cricket Council to adjudicate.

It is understood that the ECB has not barred its players from appearing in the IPL.

India are scheduled to tour England again next summer for three one-day internationals and three T20 matches and further games, including a rearranged Test, could be added.

The outcome of negotiations between the ECB and its Indian counterpart could have a significant bearing on the points allocation for each country in the World Test Championship.

India were 2-1 up in the Test series, with England hoping to force a 2-2 draw with victory in a rearranged final Test.

Under WTC rules, matches can be cancelled, rather than forfeited, if coronavirus has had a “significant impact” and the ICC will be asked to rule on that if the two nations fail to reach an agreement.

