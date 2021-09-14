Katie Boulter advances in Slovenia

Katie Boulter reached the second round of the WTA tournament in Portoroz with a straight-sets win over Ukraine’s Katarina Zavatska.

The British number six, who came through qualifying, triumphed 7-5 6-3 in a match that saw 11 breaks of serve.

Boulter had also come through qualifying to reach the main draw of the US Open last month, but was beaten in the first round by Liudmila Samsonova.