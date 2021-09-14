Bristol City unlikely to make many changes ahead of Championship game with Luton

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is unlikely to have a major reshuffle ahead of Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.

Pearson fielded an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Preston at Ashton Gate, which extended the club’s wait for a home win to 13 games dating back to January, and has no new issues with which to contend.

Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann have been paired in attack to date this season, leaving Nahki Wells, who was used as a late substitute at the weekend, pushing for a chance.

However, fellow frontman Tommy Conway is facing up to three months on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery.

Luton manager Nathan Jones will be without midfielders Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma with both facing spells out as they recover from ankle ligament damage.

Campbell suffered his injury 10 minutes into Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn, while Onyedinma was hurt in training, and Jones is awaiting assessments on how long the pair will be out of action.

The Hatters had already lost defender Amari’i Bell to injury when Elijah Adebayo was declared unfit through illness on the morning of the game at Ewood Park – he could return against the Robins – and fellow frontman Admiral Muskwe had to be withdrawn after pulling up during the warm-up.

Jones was at least able to welcome defender Sonny Bradley and midfielder Luke Berry back from Covid-19 and a calf problem respectively as substitutes, and they will hope for further involvement as they work their way back to full match fitness.