Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 3:31 pm
Harvey Elliott was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leeds, and had an operation on Tuesday.

“The night of the game already he was in the best possible place. He took it, accepted already that he would be out for a while and today he is in London and will, as far as I know, have the surgery,” the Reds boss said at lunchtime on Tuesday.

“That is obviously the next step on the way back. We all wait for news after the surgery and that is it.”

Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

“What happens with Harvey is something that makes me sad and all the players,” goalkeeper Alisson Becker said.

“It is difficult to deal with that when you are on the pitch and I believe all the players have a big role to support him.

“The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

“We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him.”

Leeds announced on Tuesday that they have appealed against Struijk’s red card.

