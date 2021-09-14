Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Morgan Fox misses Stoke’s clash with injury-hit Barnsley

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 5:41 pm
Morgan Fox suffered a hamstring injury in training on Monday and will miss Stoke’s Championship clash with Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morgan Fox suffered a hamstring injury in training on Monday and will miss Stoke’s Championship clash with Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stoke will be without Morgan Fox when they host Barnsley.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury during training on Monday and he joins Nick Powell (thigh) on the sidelines.

Sam Clucas (Achilles) and Steven Fletcher (ankle) are also doubts for the Potters as they look to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season and make it six successive wins at the bet365 Stadium.

Captain Joe Allen is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up while deadline-day signing Abdallah Sima could be involved for the first time.

Barnsley will be without Ben Williams, who joins a long list of absentees for the Tykes.

The defender was injured during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth and he may also miss the home game against Blackburn at the weekend.

Josh Benson is set to miss the next couple of games after it was finally determined he does have Covid-19, following conflicting test results.

Jordan Williams and Obbi Oulare are back in training but Mads Andersen is still some way off a return while Remy Vita, who joined the Tykes from Bayern Munich on deadline day, is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal