Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Forest boss Chris Hughton without two new signings at home to Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 5:58 pm
Forest boss Chris Hughton cannot yet call on two of his new signings (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Forest boss Chris Hughton cannot yet call on two of his new signings (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will still be without new signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager for the home game against Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Ojeda and defender Drager were both signed on deadline day, but are still in isolation following international duty with Paraguay and Tunisia respectively.

Full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remains doubtful, but a third deadline-day signing, Portuguese forward Xande Silva, could be in contention.

Djed Spence made his Forest debut in Saturday’s home defeat to Cardiff and will hope to face his former club.

Middlesbrough will assess defender Paddy McNair, who missed Saturday’s defeat at Coventry due to a hamstring strain.

Summer signing Sammy Ameobi’s Boro debut has been on hold due to a knee injury and he will not face his former club.

On-loan pair Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki are both hoping to make their first starts after stepping off the bench at the weekend.

Defender Marc Bola and midfielder Martin Payero will both be monitored as Neil Warnock’s side aim for their second win of the season.

