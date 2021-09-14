Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Harvey Elliott expected to return this season after successful ankle surgery

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 7:45 pm
Harvey Elliott goes down injured against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is expected to play again this season after undergoing successful surgery on a fracture dislocation of his left ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Elland Road with an injury which left some of his team-mates visibly distressed following a tackle which saw Pascal Struijk sent off – a dismissal Leeds are appealing against.

Elliott underwent an operation on Tuesday and will subsequently begin a programme of rehabilitation.

“Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game,” club doctor Dr Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com.

“We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident.

“The operation was a success so his comeback starts now.

“We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

The news will come as a positive to manager Jurgen Klopp, who had been awaiting news of the surgery and said Elliott “was in the best possible place. He took it (and) accepted already that he would be out for a while”.

Alisson Becker, centre left, is among the Liverpool players distraught after Harvey Elliott's injury
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker said: “The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

“We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him.”

