Harvey Elliott expected to return this season after successful ankle surgery

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is expected to play again this season after undergoing successful surgery on a fracture dislocation of his left ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Elland Road with an injury which left some of his team-mates visibly distressed following a tackle which saw Pascal Struijk sent off – a dismissal Leeds are appealing against.

Elliott underwent an operation on Tuesday and will subsequently begin a programme of rehabilitation.

We're all with you, Harvey ❤️ You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/jSuhEa2zc0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

“Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game,” club doctor Dr Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com.

“We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident.

“The operation was a success so his comeback starts now.

“We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

The news will come as a positive to manager Jurgen Klopp, who had been awaiting news of the surgery and said Elliott “was in the best possible place. He took it (and) accepted already that he would be out for a while”.

Alisson Becker, centre left, is among the Liverpool players distraught after Harvey Elliott’s injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker said: “The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

“We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him.”