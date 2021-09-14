Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Moussa Dembele warns Lyon team-mates to expect a noisy reception at Rangers

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 7:53 pm
Moussa Dembele could miss a return to Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Moussa Dembele has warned his Lyon team-mates to expect a lot of noise at Ibrox but reports in France claim the former Celtic striker will miss the game against Rangers.

Dembele has scored four goals in three games ahead of Thursday’s Europa League group opener in Glasgow but reports in French media say the 25-year-old will miss out on a trip to Glasgow because of a muscle injury.

An interview with Dembele appeared on Lyon’s official website on Tuesday evening with no mention of his fitness issues.

Dembele, who netted seven goals against Rangers in two seasons in Scotland, said: “I’ve had some great battles against this team. I know what to expect. It’s a team that plays well on the ball and gives their all. I scored my first hat-trick against them.

“I have played in the Champions League in Scotland. I have seen some pretty crazy atmospheres. There is going to be a lot of noise on Thursday.”

Dembele has set his sights high in the tournament.

“It’s a great competition with very great teams,” he said. “It’s our Champions League.

“We must give our all and show Europe what we are capable of. Winning this competition is a goal. We have to win every match.”

Lyon earlier received a boost when the Scottish Government granted an exemption for three of their international players to enter the country despite recently visiting red-list countries.

Brazil pair Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta and Zimbabwe’s Tino Kadewere have all been granted a reprieve.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri will miss the journey because he is not yet fully vaccinated.

