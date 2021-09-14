Harry Pritchard on target as Eastleigh thrash Dover

Harry Pritchard grabbed a birthday goal to help Eastleigh claim a first win of the National League season with a 4-1 thrashing of Dover.

The Spitfires had the points wrapped up at half-time after treating the home fans to four goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Ryan Hill made the breakthrough midway through the first period and inside 60 seconds Pritchard had doubled the hosts’ advantage with a fine header to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes.

Ex-Reading forward Ben House continued his fine form with a close-range finish to make it three goals in as many games before Josh Hare, who set up Pritchard’s effort, got on the scoresheet in stoppage-time to conclude a memorable first half for Ben Strevens’ men.

Dover did pull one back through Aaron Cosgrave but remain winless and bottom after being deducted 12 points before the campaign having failed to fulfil their fixtures in the 2020-21 season while Eastleigh are now unbeaten in three games.